BEDFORD (CBS) – Starting Thursday, the Bedford VA will offer covid vaccines to veterans of any age.
Veterans who are enrolled in VA Healthcare and their caregivers can get the vaccine.
Veterans should call COVID Vaccination Clinic appointment line at 781-687-4000 to schedule their appointment at the vaccination clinic in the auditorium of Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.
First responders who are veterans who are enrolled in or eligible for VA Healthcare may walk into the vaccination clinic from 7:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
The Plymouth, the VA there will hold a vaccination clinic for veterans 55 and older who are enrolled in VA Healthcare on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Post 40, 199 Federal Furnace Road. The clinic will be first come, first served.
So far, nearly 18,000 veterans in Massachusetts have had at least one shot.