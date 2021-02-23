BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL continues to push forward toward a 17-game regular season.
Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported Monday night that the league and team owners are working toward completion on the plan for implementing the 17-game season this year, with a reduction in the preseason from four games to three games.
Maske noted that it's not exactly certain that the 17-game season will be implemented this year, but the owners are "targeting" 2021 for the start of the new format.
In terms of scheduling for individual teams, the added game is expected to be a matchup with a division from the other conference, based on the previous season's finish in the division standings. Teams will alternate from having nine home games and eight home games each season.
A final resolution is expected to be included when the league finishes negotiations on its new TV deals, a process which is ongoing but will reportedly be resolved by mid-March.