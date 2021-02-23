PEABODY (CBS) – It ranged from Peabody to Lynn to Salem — two to three large “booms” felt by hundreds of residents just before noon Tuesday.

“It felt like a small bomb,” Emily Gonzalez of Salem explained. “I was just sitting in my living room working and it just sounded like my boiler exploded.”

But her boiler didn’t explode, and local officials had no explanation for the two mysterious “booms.”

“We have been in contact with the Lynn & Lynnfield Police and Fire departments, as well as our own Fire Department and the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, Aggregate Industries and Rousselot regarding the loud noises and disturbances heard and felt at approximately 11:30am and noontime in the area of Goodwin Circle to downtown Peabody,” Peabody Police wrote in a Facebook Post. “At this time, the origin is unknown to all parties.”

Nearly 200 people commented saying they, too, felt the disturbance. Some claimed it cracked their ceilings and shook their furniture.

“I was fielding calls from everybody saying ‘what is this explosion?’” Peabody City Councilor Ed Charest told WBZ. “It’s a huge mystery.”

Residents told WBZ while there was little visible damage from the disturbance, it worried them.

“I think people are scared because we’re all remembering what happened in North Andover, the Merrimack Valley explosions, and we don’t want that to happen,” Gonzalez said.

Peabody Police have asked anyone with information to call them.