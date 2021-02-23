BOSTON (CBS) – Market Basket is warning customers that an unauthorized Facebook page is trying to contact customers, posing as the grocery store chain.
The store warned that the Facebook page has been sending Facebook requests to customers and asking for sensitive information as a requirement to enter a “Drink Up, Work Out” giveaway.
Market Basket said that facebook.com/marketbasket is the store’s only official page.
“We do not send friend requests to our customers, and if you receive a friend request from a profile that appears to be Market Basket, please know that it is not from us,” the company said. “Market Basket will never request payment information online, and we ask our community to be vigilant and to not provide this information to other Facebook pages. The safety and privacy of our customers is very important to us and we are working diligently to address this concern.”