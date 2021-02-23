BOSTON (CBS) – State Representative and emergency room doctor Jon Santiago is joining the race for Mayor of Boston.
He released a video Tuesday morning announcing his candidacy.
“I came back to Boston to work as an ER doctor and I’m on the frontlines fighting COVID-19. My commitment to service is what compelled me to first run for public office and everyday I wake up ready to serve the people of Boston,” he said in the video.
Boston is at a turning point— the pandemic has held a mirror up to the inequities we see every day and laid bare our vulnerabilities.
This moment requires a leader who can lead us through a recovery rooted in equity to a better future. That’s why I’m running for mayor of Boston. pic.twitter.com/vUmtVajbSw
— Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) February 23, 2021
Santiago has represented the 9th Suffolk District, which covers most of the South End and parts of Roxbury, the Back Bay and Fenway, since 2019.
He is also an emergency room doctor at Boston Medical Center and a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is not running for re-election. He is expected to be confirmed as President Joe Biden’s Labor Secretary in the next few days.
Santiago is running against three other candidates – all of them on Boston’s city council – Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George.
City Council president Kim Janey is expected to serve the remainder of Walsh’s term. It’s not clear yet if she will enter the race as well.