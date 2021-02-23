CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — There was a new guest host at the helm of “Jeopardy!” Monday night. The show’s executive producer Mike Richards is stepping behind the podium for two weeks.
Former champion contestant Ken Jennings had been filling in for the past six weeks following legendary host Alex Trebek’s death.READ MORE: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Heartbroken Over Boston Restaurant Closing
“I’m hosting today and for the next two weeks to keep the greatest quiz show in the world going,” Richards told viewers Monday.
He explained why he was hosting while some more famous faces wait in the wings.
“We have some amazing guest hosts coming that I can’t wait for you to see, but with the COVID outbreak here in LA folks were understandably a little reticent to shoot. Ken Jennings did a great job but he’s unavailable due to obligations with his show ‘The Chase,'” Richards said. “So as the producer, my job is to quite literally live the mantra, ‘the show must go on.'”
Our executive producer Mike Richards shares some thoughts from the Jeopardy! stage before stepping behind the lectern. pic.twitter.com/wcalQgBRdaREAD MORE: Mass. Aims To Take Remote, Hybrid Learning 'Off The Table,' Bring Students Back To Classrooms
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 22, 2021
Following Richards, Jeopardy! has a string of celebrity guest hosts lined up. They are Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
“Jeopardy!” says there are still additional guest hosts to come, which will be announced at a later date.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.MORE NEWS: Movie Theater Chain Cinemagic Permanently Closes All New England Locations