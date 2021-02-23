BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will be well-represented at this year’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were named All-Star reserves on Tuesday night.

For Brown, this is the first All-Star nod of his five-year career. The swingman has been having a career year for Boston, averaging 25.5 points off 51 percent shooting from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range — all career highs. Brown has led the Celtics in scoring 12 times this season, while also averaging 5.5 rebounds and a career-best 3.9 assists per game.

He spoke about how special it would be to make his first career All-Star team last week, with this year’s game carrying a little extra meaning since it will take place in his hometown of Atlanta.

Tatum is an All-Star for the second straight season, averaging a team-best 26 points per game off 45 percent shooting, adding 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest — both career highs. Tatum has been Boston’s leading scorer in 15 of the 25 games that he’s played in this season.

This marks the third time in the last four seasons that Boston will have a pair of players in the All-Star game.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta on March 7.