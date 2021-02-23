BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will be well-represented at this year’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were named All-Star reserves on Tuesday night.
For Brown, this is the first All-Star nod of his five-year career. The swingman has been having a career year for Boston, averaging 25.5 points off 51 percent shooting from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range — all career highs. Brown has led the Celtics in scoring 12 times this season, while also averaging 5.5 rebounds and a career-best 3.9 assists per game.
He spoke about how special it would be to make his first career All-Star team last week, with this year’s game carrying a little extra meaning since it will take place in his hometown of Atlanta.
Tatum is an All-Star for the second straight season, averaging a team-best 26 points per game off 45 percent shooting, adding 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest — both career highs. Tatum has been Boston’s leading scorer in 15 of the 25 games that he’s played in this season.
#Celtics will be represented by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum at this year's #NBAAllStar game – @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/IZ7gHbjO6T
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 24, 2021
This marks the third time in the last four seasons that Boston will have a pair of players in the All-Star game.
The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta on March 7.