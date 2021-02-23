BOSTON (CBS) — Three people were given Light of Dawnn Awards on Tuesday. This year’s recipients are Leahah Fulton, Angel Nazario, and Patrick Remy.

The annual prize honors the legacy of Dawnn Jaffier, who had just started a career in service when she was killed in 2014. She was 26.

Jaffier’s father had a message to this year’s winners at their virtual award ceremony. “Congratulations to all nominated and all award winners for using your gift of leadership to make a difference in the lives of others–and making your friends and family members very, very proud,” said Ian Jaffier Sr. “Thank you, everyone, for continuing to honor my daughter’s legacy.”

Fulton works with Boston Uncornered to get young people out of gangs and into college and well-paying jobs.

Nazario improves the quality of life of low-income and disadvantaged families with the South Middlesex Opportunity Council.

Remy, from Easterseals Massachusetts, helps ensure children and adults with disabilities have equal opportunities.

Three local students also received scholarships for their work in the community.

This year’s awards come one day after the state’s high court overturned the murder conviction and ordered a new trial for one man involved in Jaffier’s death.

The court ruled prosecutors did not have enough evidence against Wesson Colas, who is accused of point a gun at a rival gang member at Boston’s Caribbean Festival in 2014. That gang member, Keith Williams, fired back, hitting and killing Jaffier.

Both men were sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2018.