BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is doing as well or better than many other states when it comes to rolling out the vaccine, according to Gov. Charlie Baker. Still, people are struggling to find an appointment.

Ron Gentile of Reading is on day six trying to book his wife a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. “I tried every single avenue, there is no way for me to secure an appointment for my wife,” said Gentile. “Now I can go through that list of 20 questions pretty darn fast, but it’s still not working.”

He’s gotten close a few times, but the appointment is gone by the time he enters all his wife’s information.

“I can imagine if they don’t fix this by this coming Thursday there is going to be a lot of people that are still very frustrated as I am,” said Gentile.

Governor Charlie Baker said the state is working to make sure the vaccination website can handle millions of people all at once and that it’s a more pleasant experience.

“It was a bad user experience which we own,” said Baker. “People are working on developing a whole series of user interface improvements and those will be rolled out over the course of the next couple of weeks.”

Randy Yuska just got her vaccine Tuesday at Fenway Park. She started looking for her appointment on Thursday and just never gave up.

“It was a nightmare with the website,” she said. “Just keep hitting enter again and again.”