BOSTON (CBS) – With COVID numbers continuing to trend in the right direction in Massachusetts, could fans soon be allowed at places like Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium?
WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse asked Gov. Charlie Baker if fans will be allowed in stadiums soon. Baker didn't answer the question, but his response may provide some hope for sports fans.
"Stay tuned," Baker said as he left the podium.
New York and New Jersey both recently announced that sports arenas and stadiums can bring back fans at a limited capacity, with restrictions in place.
Baker was asked about two weeks ago if it would be possible for the Red Sox to host fans on opening day, which is scheduled for April 1.
“Opening day is kind of far from now,” Baker said at the time. “We and many other states are making a lot of progress on our COVID numbers, which is incredibly important for sort of every aspect of life in our communities.”