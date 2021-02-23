BOSTON (CBS) – Movie theater chain Cinemagic is closing all of its New England locations after more than two decades of business.
Earlier this month, Cinemagic told customers it was on “intermission” until the spring. In a statement to WGME in Maine, the company confirmed it is permanently closing.
Cinemagic had locations in Salisbury and Sturbridge, along with other theaters in New Hampshire and Maine. Phone numbers for the Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations had been disconnected as of Tuesday morning.
“To the thousands of ‘Cinemagicians’ who have joined us in providing the magic of movies on the big screen over the past two decades and the generations of movie goers who we have served, we thank you for being part of our family. It has been an honor and a privilege to provide our communities with the magic of cinema,” Zyacorp Entertainment, which operated Cinemagic theaters, said in the statement.