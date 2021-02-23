BOSTON (CBS) — Boston University graduate and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is heartbroken about the closing of a Kenmore Square restaurant. The prominent Democratic Congresswoman reacted to the news that Eastern Standard is shutting down prominently.
No! Please don’t be so – Eastern Standard was such an incredible place and home to so many wonderful memories. 💔READ MORE: Mass. Aims To Take Remote, Hybrid Learning 'Off The Table,' Bring Students Back To Classrooms
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2021
“No! Please don’t be so – Eastern Standard was such an incredible place and home to so many wonderful memories,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, along with a broken heart emoji.READ MORE: Movie Theater Chain Cinemagic Permanently Closes All New England Locations
Ocasio-Cortez graduated from BU in 2011. She worked as an activist and as a bartender in New York before shocking the political establishment by beating a powerful Congressman in the Democratic primary in 2018.
Eastern Standard’s closing comes as Fenway-area restaurants are struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been severely impacted by the lack of Red Sox games and concerts at Fenway Park.
A representative for Eastern Standard, which opened in 2005, confirmed in an email to WBZ-TV that the restaurant is not reopening, along with Island Creek Oyster Bar and the Hawthorne in Kenmore Square.MORE NEWS: New 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Mike Richards Takes Over, Explains Why He's Filling In