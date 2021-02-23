FOXBORO (CBS) — Two tractor trailers with shelf-stable food are headed from Massachusetts to Texas. The trucks left Foxboro on Tuesday.
The effort is brought together by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, the New England Patriots Foundation, and Katsiroubas Bros.
"Due to the unprecedented storm, Texans are running low on food and are finding empty grocery store shelves. Local food pantries across the state are running out of food and supplies as well. And, unfortunately, the deep freeze has wiped out substantial portions of the state's citrus and vegetable crops," said the statement from the MMSF.
The request came from a Marine in Texas who knew about MMSF's work to alleviate food insecurity.