AMHERST (CBS) – Students at UMass Amherst will return to in-person classes Monday.
The university went fully remote for the past two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The school said the recent restrictions have helped reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Students must be tested twice a week in order to attend classes on campus.
Sports teams can also resume practices and away games, but home games are on hold until mid-March.