BOSTON (CBS) – Sasha Calle, a Boston native, has been cast as the first ever Latina Supergirl in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie “The Flash.”
Deadline reported that the Colombian actress was selected from more than 425 actresses who auditioned for the role.READ MORE: 'Jeopardy!' Welcomes New Guest Host Mike Richards After Ken Jennings Wraps Up Run
Calle has previously been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role as Lola Rosales in The Young and the Restless.
The actress shared video of Flash director Andy Muschietti telling her she got the Supergirl role.MORE NEWS: Boston Calling Cancels 2021 Music Festival
“This still hasn’t fully hit me. I’m starting to cry as I type this because I know it’s me in that video.. but I still can’t believe it,” Calle posted on Instagram.