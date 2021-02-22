CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
SHARON (CBS) — Sharon police are investigating a dumpster fire at the Chabad Center. Initially, the caller thought there was a bonfire in the area, then realized the flames were coming from the dumpster, police said.

The call came in around 12:45 am. on Monday.

“We have no proof that anything nefarious took place but wanted Sharon to know that police are investigating this as suspicious,” the department tweeted.

Anyone who has information, or who was in the area at the time is asked to call detectives at 781-784-1587.

