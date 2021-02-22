PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island on Monday started allowing residents age 65 and older to schedule appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination.
The state in a statement said it expects to schedule about 10,000 appointments Monday for shots at two state-run vaccination sites at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence and the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.READ MORE: Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered From Frozen Wareham Pond
But the agency also said because of limited supplies, not everyone who wants to make an appointment will be able to right away.
Vaccinations are also available at some CVS and Walgreens pharmacy locations and at local clinics.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Will Your Next Relief Payment Be $1,400?
About 9,900 people were vaccinated at the two state-run sites over their first three days of operation, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the health department.
Almost 142,000 people in Rhode Island have received a vaccine first dose, while nearly 62,000 have been fully vaccinated, according to health department statistics released Monday.MORE NEWS: Suspicious Dumpster Fire At Sharon Chabad Center Under Investigation
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)