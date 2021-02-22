BOSTON (CBS) — Newly acquired Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero was not at the team’s first full squad workout on Monday. We finally know why he wasn’t there for all the Spring Training fun.
On Monday afternoon, Boston placed Cordero on the COVID-19 Related Injured List. There is no minimum or maximum number of days that a player can remain on the list, so it’s unclear when Cordero will take the field with his new team.
Boston acquired the 26-year-old Cordero from Kansas City as part of a three-team trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals earlier this month. Cordero appeared in 95 major league games in his stints with the San Diego Padres (2017-19) and Royals (2020), slashing .236/.304/.433 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs. He was traded to Kansas City on July 16 last season but missed a majority of the campaign with a sprained right wrist, going 8-for-38 (.211) with two home runs in 16 games.
Cordero was expected to compete for a starting job in the Boston outfield, but the lefty’s start with his new team will be delayed.