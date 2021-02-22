BOSTON (CBS) — We don’t know which quarterback will be under center for the Patriots in 2021, because the Patriots themselves don’t know which quarterback will be under center in New England in 2021.

But as the list of potential options rounds into form, it seems as though Marcus Mariota will be one of them.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders still have Derek Carr in their plans for the upcoming season, and that they will likely be dealing away their backup.

“[Mariota] has generated trade interest,” Rapoport said. “And based on my knowledge right now, I would be very surprised if Marcus Mariota is on the Raiders for the 2021 season. The Raiders have gotten some offers for him; it sounds like there’s probably been enough interest in Mariota … as far as a potential trade to where he is now likely to not be on the team.”

Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick by the Titans back in 2015. He was 29-32 with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions over five seasons with the Titans, losing his starting job to Ryan Tannehill in 2019. He signed a two-year deal with the Raiders as a free agent prior to last season, but he played in just one game.

In that game, he replaced an injured Carr and completed 17 of his 28 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Mariota is set to count for $11.35 million against the cap in 2021, according to Over The Cap, with a base salary of $10.625 million. That salary will certainly be too pricey for the Raiders to keep on their books, but it may make the draft pick package a bit lighter for any team looking to acquire him.

Last week, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted that Mariota would be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021.