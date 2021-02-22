Another Brutal Loss From The Painstakingly Mediocre CelticsThe disturbing trend of hopelessness continued for the Boston Celtics on Sunday, as the team blew a 24-point lead in the second half to the New Orleans Pelicans.

David Pastrnak's 'Barbie Girl' Interview Is Everything Right About SportsThankfully, there are young stars who help remind everyone that the game is still just that: a game.

Cam Newton Still Confident In Himself: 'There Aren't 32 Guys Better Than Me'“I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk," Newton said of speculation that he'll retire. "My pride won’t allow me to do it. There aren’t 32 guys better than me."

Bruins Had An 'Unbelievable Experience' In Dominating Outdoor Win At Lake TahoeThe Bruins had quite the experience during their dominating outdoor performance against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe on Sunday afternoon.

David Pastrnak's 3 Goals Lead Bruins Past Flyers 7-3 At Lake TahoeThe Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.