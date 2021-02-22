CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NATICK (CBS) – The first mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Metrowest opens Monday at the Natick Mall.

The site, run by Labcorp, will start with about 100 shots of the Moderna vaccine a day this week. They expect that to increase to up to 5,000 vaccinations a day, seven days a week, when they’re fully up and running.

There are no walk-ins. Those who are eligible for a vaccine should arrive ten minutes before their appointment.

“Don’t come if you don’t have an appointment,” said Labcorp spokeswoman Heather Provino.

Once you’re allowed inside, you will register and go to a waiting area before getting your shot. After the vaccination is done, you will be required to wait in an observation area for 15-to-30 minutes as a precaution. You can then schedule your second appointment before you leave.

The mass vaccination site inside the Natick Mall. (WBZ-TV)

The entrance to the vaccination site at the old Sears store is on level one at the mall. You are asked to park in Garage C near Lord and Taylor.

Another mass vaccination site will open at the old Circuit City in Dartmouth Wednesday. Their goal is to administer 2,000 doses a day.

To book your appointment at any of the sites visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible or call the hotline at 211.

