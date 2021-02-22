BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,150 new confirmed COVID cases and 26 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 540,794 while the total number of deaths is 15,534.
There were 49,929 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.90%.
There are 888 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is a decrease of 39 since Sunday. There are 229 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 35,660 active cases in Massachusetts.