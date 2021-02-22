BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Calling has canceled its 2021 music festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made midday on Monday.
“The Health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve,” said a statement.
“While we are sad to go another year without the festival, we have set our sights on 2022 — mark your calendar for Memorial Day weekend.”
Refunds are available but requests must be made by March 8. Otherwise, tickets can be honored at the 2022 festival.