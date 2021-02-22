Details Emerge In Johnny Damon's DUI ArrestThe former Red Sox and MLB outfielder had a blood-alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit after his arrest, according to police reports.

Teenager Who Heckled Cam Newton ApologizesThe teenager who heckled Cam Newton at a football tournament over the weekend is apologizing.

Patriots Reportedly Looking Into Every Possible Quarterback Option For 2021 SeasonThe Patriots have reportedly been gathering intel on just about any quarterback who might be an option for New England this year.

Sports Final: Matt Barnes Says Red Sox Are Embracing Underdog Mentality In 2021Matt Barnes is jumping on the "Don't sleep on the Red Sox" bandwagon.

Another Brutal Loss From The Painstakingly Mediocre CelticsThe disturbing trend of hopelessness continued for the Boston Celtics on Sunday, as the team blew a 24-point lead in the second half to the New Orleans Pelicans.