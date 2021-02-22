UXBRIDGE (CBS) — A crash in Uxbridge left one person dead and another injured on Sunday. Massachusetts State Police identified the man who died as 31-year-old Robert Bilodeau, of Bellingham.
The crash happened on Route 146 near Exit 4 around 3:25 p.m.
State Police said a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Bilodeau was going northbound when it hit a guardrail, veered back across all of the be travel lanes, and hit the jersey barrier and guardrail on the other side. The impact caused the truck to go airborne and roll over into an embankment where it came to a stop in a shallow pond.
The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. State Police do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt.
A 35-year-old Millville man who was a passenger needed to be extricated by Uxbridge firefighters. He was taken to UMass-Lakeville Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
It's unclear what caused Bilodeau to lose control.
The scene was cleared by 7 p.m.