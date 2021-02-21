CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NATICK (CBS) – A pair of new large-scale vaccination sites are set to open this week.

The one at the Natick Mall opens its doors Monday. The facility is going to start by administering 500 doses a day with the goal of getting that number up to 3,000 in the next few weeks.

Another large-scale site is set to open Wednesday at the old Circuit City in Dartmouth. The two new sites are in addition to the four existing mass-vaccination sites, including Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.

