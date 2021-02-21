CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Some high school athletes who missed out on their fall-sports seasons are getting another chance to play.

Starting Monday football, cheerleading, indoor track and unified basketball can all resume activities.

All teams have to comply with COVID safety restrictions.

Practices must be held outdoors and masks need to be worn at all times.

The season will be shortened, lasting from Monday through April 25.

