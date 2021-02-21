BOSTON (CBS) – Some high school athletes who missed out on their fall-sports seasons are getting another chance to play.
Starting Monday football, cheerleading, indoor track and unified basketball can all resume activities.READ MORE: Natick Mall COVID Vaccination Site Set To Open Monday
All teams have to comply with COVID safety restrictions.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Practices must be held outdoors and masks need to be worn at all times.MORE NEWS: 'We Love AJ': Bishop Feehan & North Attleboro Dedicate Rivalry Hockey Game To Injured AJ Quetta
The season will be shortened, lasting from Monday through April 25.