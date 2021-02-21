WAREHAM (CBS) — Divers were searching for a missing person that may have fallen through the ice is Wareham, the Whitman Fire Department confirmed. First responders from multiple divisions were helping with the efforts, including the Plymouth County Major Incident Support Unit.
DXFD diver Jack Ahern is diving under the ice in Wareham at an emergency incident as part of the @PCTRT which is a regional team that Duxbury belongs to. DXFD has five members assisting in different capacities at this incident. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/rrbLhs2N0Q
— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 22, 2021
Neighbors told WBZ-TV crews had focused their attention on a small reservoir near a cranberry bog off County Road.
Multiple divers could be seen in the water where the ice had melted.
No other information is available at this time.