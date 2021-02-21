CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WAREHAM (CBS) — Divers were searching for a missing person that may have fallen through the ice is Wareham, the Whitman Fire Department confirmed. First responders from multiple divisions were helping with the efforts, including the Plymouth County Major Incident Support Unit.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV crews had focused their attention on a small reservoir near a cranberry bog off County Road.

Multiple divers could be seen in the water where the ice had melted.

Divers in Wareham searching for a person who fell through the ice (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this time.

