'I'm Rich': Cam Newton Chirps At Teenage Trash-Talker During Football TournamentA clip of Cam Newton exchanging words with a teenager at a football tournament went viral over the weekend.

Pelicans Rally From 24 Down, Top Celtics 120-115 In OvertimeThe New Orleans Pelicans held on for 120-115 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday after rallying from 24 points down in the third quarter.

'Florida Men': J.D. Martinez Pays Tribute To Tipsy Tom Brady With Shirt During Spring Training ArrivalRed Sox slugger J.D. Martinez arrived to Spring Training in style on Sunday, paying tribute to a tipsy Tom Brady.

'Going To Feel Like Pond Hockey': Read What The Bruins Are Saying About Sunday's Game At Lake TahoeThe Boston Bruins have been no stranger to outdoor hockey over the years, and Sunday might be their most unique experience yet.

Bruins-Flyers Outdoors Game At Lake Tahoe Now Set For 7:30 P.M. ET On SundayFor the second day in a row, the start time for Sunday's outdoor game at Lake Tahoe between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers has changed.