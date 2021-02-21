BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,316 new confirmed COVID cases and 46 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 539,644 while the total number of deaths is 15,508.
There were 87,429 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.86%.
There are 927 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of seven since Friday. There are 234 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 35,874 active cases in Massachusetts.