'Florida Men': J.D. Martinez Pays Tribute To Tipsy Tom Brady With Shirt During Spring Training ArrivalRed Sox slugger J.D. Martinez arrived to Spring Training in style on Sunday, paying tribute to a tipsy Tom Brady.

'Going To Feel Like Pond Hockey': Read What The Bruins Are Saying About Sunday's Game At Lake TahoeThe Boston Bruins have been no stranger to outdoor hockey over the years, and Sunday might be their most unique experience yet.

Bruins-Flyers Outdoors Game At Lake Tahoe Now Set For 7:30 P.M. ET On SundayFor the second day in a row, the start time for Sunday's outdoor game at Lake Tahoe between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers has changed.

Kemba Walker Scores 28 In Return, Celtics Down Hawks 121-109Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 121-109 on Friday night.

Black History Month: Cedric Maxwell Discusses Racism In Boston, Around The CountryCedric Maxwell joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton to discuss his experiences with racism in Boston and around the country -- both in the present and during his playing days with the Celtics.