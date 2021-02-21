BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez arrived to Spring Training in style on Sunday, paying tribute to a tipsy Tom Brady.
The Red Sox tweeted out a photo of Martinez showing up for work on Sunday. The slugger was wearing a t-shirt that had a photo of a celebratory Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade.
Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG pic.twitter.com/EqaYahd1ju
— Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2021
Brady went viral for a number of reasons including his stumbling away from the boat parade, which was featured on Martinez’s shirt.
“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady jokingly tweeted at the time the clip went viral.
On Instagram, Brady approved of Martinez's look.
Martinez and the Red Sox are hoping they’ll have more celebrating to do this year that they did last season, when they missed the postseason.