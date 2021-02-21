UXBRIDGE (CBS) — A crash in Uxbridge left one person dead on Sunday afternoon. It happened on Route 146 near Exit 4.
Crews on scene told WBZ-TV a truck went over the guardrail and wound up on an icy pond.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
Police have not said if anyone else was injured.
