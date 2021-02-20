AMHERST (CBS) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst is lowering its coronavirus-risk level status to “elevated” after two weeks of being considered “high.” After a spike of cases, UMass declared the school was at high-risk of COVID-19 to enforce several strict restrictions on campus.
Starting on Monday, in-person classes can resume for students complying with their twice-weekly COVID testing requirement. Students working on campus can return to their jobs as well.
All athletics programs can resume practices and games, but teams must maintain social bubbles.
The Student Union and seated dining in dining halls will only reopen if the health situation improves further.
Since Jan. 1, a total of 578 UMass students were referred to the university’s conduct office for violating COVID procedures. Punishments included suspension and removal from university housing, the school said.