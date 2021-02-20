MADRID, Maine (CBS) — A Spencer man died after a snowmobile crash in Madrid, Maine Friday night. Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Ducharme was with his brother and two other snowmobilers on a connector trail on Beech Hill Road. Around 10:30 p.m., his brother noticed he was no longer with the group.
Ducharme’s brother searched for him and found him unresponsive off the trail where his snowmobile had crashed into trees, officials said. NorthStar EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
“An initial investigation appears to show that Ducharme was traveling too fast for the trail conditions when he went off the trail. Ducharme was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash,” said a statement from MDIFW.