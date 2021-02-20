SALEM (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Salem Saturday morning. Police were called to the outbound lane of Highland Avenue around 9 a.m.
The victim, the 41-year-old Salem man, was conscious on the scene but in critical condition as he was transported to Salem Hospital, police said.
The driver, a 26-year-old Salem woman, stayed on the scene. According to police, an investigation is being conducted to determine if she will be charged.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or their anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.