BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,822 new confirmed COVID cases and 53 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 538,328 while the total number of deaths is 15,462.
There were 115,002 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.02%.
There are 970 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of 20 since Friday. There are 246 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 36,316 active cases in Massachusetts.