BOSTON (CBS) – AJ Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game last month, posted a video on Saturday thanking the community for their support.

Quetta was critically injured when he crashed into the boards during a game on January 26. A GoFundMe page set up for his care has raised over $930,000, and has included donations from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Boston Bruins and the Greg Hill Foundation.

In his message, AJ said the support gives him “a reason to keep pushing” and he misses his teammates “like crazy”:

“Hello everyone. I would just like to thank you for your support. What’s been going on lately has been crazy. I don’t have words to describe how awesome you people are and how supportive you’ve been for me. You all give me a reason to keep pushing and keep fighting. It’s awesome. I’d like to thank the boys from the team, especially. I miss them like crazy. I would do anything to get back on the ice with you guys. I know you’re playing North Attleboro tonight. Good luck. And again, just thank you everybody. It means a whole lot.”

He is currently in Atlanta at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center, which is considered one of the best in the country for treatment of spinal cord injuries. He was previously receiving care at Massachusetts General Hospital. As he left for Atlanta Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., Quetta’s teammates stood outside Mass General wearing their green road jerseys and holding signs.

His dad, Anthony, also expressed gratitude for all the support the family has received.

“This support means so much to AJ and my family. All the text messages, all the Facebook posts. It keeps us moving forward, keeps our head in the game. I just wanted to thank you all for all that you’ve done. It’s just been awe-inspiring. A.J. is doing well,” Anthony Quetta said. “He’s fighting hard. The support that you’ve given us is motivating him to fight harder every day. Just know that we are receiving your prayers and support, and we love you all very much.”