BOSTON (CBS) – A steady light snow will continue across Massachusetts into early Saturday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Dartmouth 7.5 inches
West Falmouth 7.5
West Peabody 7.0
Westwood 7.0
West Tisbury 6.8
West Roxbury 6.8
Cambridge 6.7
Sharon 6.6
Dorchester 6.4
Grafton 6.4
Rockland 6.3
Sandwich 6.0
Brewster 6.0
East Falmouth 6.0
Topsfield 6.0
Brockton 5.7
Fairhaven 5.6
Acushnet 5.6
Wareham 5.6
Chelsea 5.5
Mendon 5.5
Whitman 5.5
Lexington 5.4
Auburn 5.3
North Weymouth 5.3
New Bedford, MA: 5.1
Fitchburg 5.1
Millis 5.0
Melrose 4.8
Marstons Mills 4.7
Fitchburg 4.5
East Acton 4.3
Sterling 4.3
Marstons Mills 4.2
New Bedford 4.2
Gloucester 4.0
Foxboro 4.0
Winchendon 4.0
Swansea 4.0
North Grafton 4.0
Lunenburg 3.8
Wellfleet 3.5
Wrentham 3.5
Ludlow 3.5