Start Time For Bruins-Flyers Outdoors Game At Lake Tahoe Moved UpThe Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers will have to update their plans for Sunday's outdoor game in Lake Tahoe.

Bruce Cassidy Calls Out Bruins' Effort After Loss To DevilsBruce Cassidy was not very pleased with his team's effort against the Devils on Thursday night, calling out the Bruins' inability to generate offense in 5-on-5 play.

Devils Beat Bruins 3-2The Devils beat the Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night — New Jersey's second straight victory since returning from a two-week COVID-19 pause.

NBA Announces All-Star Game, Which Will Benefit Black Colleges And COVID ReliefThe NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have completed details for the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, saying Thursday it will generate more than $2.5 million for historically Black colleges and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Chris Sale Remains Upbeat, Believes He'll Return Stronger Both Mentally And PhysicallyChris Sale is still a long way from returning to the mound for the Red Sox, but the lefty remains upbeat and positive as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.