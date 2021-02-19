BOSTON (CBS) — The slow and steady snow storm that started Thursday, continues into Friday and will finally end Saturday morning across Massachusetts.
TIMELINE:
Friday will be a tough, long winded type of day. While not ground breaking values, steady and light snow will continue through most of the day. By the evening hours, ocean enhanced showers will likely roll along the coast and for most of eastern Massachusetts. Expect a 3-to-6 hour window for this snow to add to additional accumulation.
The final flakes will fall prior to sunrise on Saturday. The final push could lead to another coating but shouldn’t be a hassle.
HOW MUCH:
An additional 2-to-4 inches is likely due to the ocean enhanced showers for those east of I-495. This will be the coastline (from Newburyport through Cape Cod), Boston, and even parts of MetroWest.
A coating-to-2 inches will be possible for the islands and we’ll see the lower range from Fitchburg through Springfield.
This simply looks like a snow event. Without the threat of damaging wind and coastal concerns, we should be able to handle this one!
Stay tuned for updates throughout the storm on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston