AGAWAM (CBS) – With Six Flags New England hoping up to reopen in the spring, the amusement park is looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees.
A virtual hiring event will be held Friday, February 26 through Sunday, February 28. You can apply at sixflagsjobs.com, but you must be at least 16 years old. Pay starts at $13.50 an hour.
The park is looking for fill jobs in rides, admissions, entertainment, retail, food service, games, loss prevention and cleaning. They’re also hiring lifeguards, EMTs and security officers.