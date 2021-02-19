Report: David Krejci Not Traveling With Bruins For Sunday's Outdoors Game Vs. FlyersIt sounds like the Bruins will be without David Krejci for Sunday's outdoor game at Lake Tahoe.

Eduardo Rodriguez Back To Full Strength After Bout With COVID, Urges Fans Not To Sleep On 2021 Red SoxEduardo Rodriguez didn't pitch in 2020 after being diagnosed with myocarditis following his bout with COVID-19. But the southpaw said that he is back to full strength and ready to take the mound for the Boston Red Sox.

Johnny Damon Arrested In Florida On DUI ChargesFormer Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested in Florida early Friday morning and is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Will Have To Wait To Earn All-Star NodsJaylen Brown will have to wait to officially earn his first All-Star nod.

Start Time For Bruins-Flyers Outdoors Game At Lake Tahoe Moved UpThe Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers will have to update their plans for Sunday's outdoor game in Lake Tahoe.