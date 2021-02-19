BOSTON (CBS) – Prep Mod, the company running Massachusetts’ COVID vaccine appointment website, has taken “full responsibility” for Thursday’s site crash and it’s working with the state to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
When vaccine appointments became available for a million more people Thursday morning, vaxfinder.mass.gov could not handle the massive surge in traffic. Many residents told WBZ-TV they couldn’t get through to the call center either.READ MORE: Snow Totals For February 19, 2021
For people 65 and older and those with two or more health conditions finally eligible to get vaccinated, it should have been a moment of hope. Instead, many were left irate, frustrated and disappointed.
“As the state’s biggest online appointment vendor, we deeply regret what happened (Thursday) in Massachusetts and are committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” Prep Mod said in a statement.READ MORE: School Closings And Remote Learning For February 19, 2021
“As public health servants and your partner, we are sorry for not meeting expectations. We accept full responsibility for the problem.”
Despite all the difficulties, the state’s COVID-19 Command Center said 60,000 appointments were successfully booked Thursday.
More appointments for mass vaccination sites will be released every Thursday. Appointments for smaller locations, like pharmacies and regional sites, will be released as they become available, so you’re encouraged to keep checking back.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.