CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed a K-through-12 back-to-school emergency order on Friday. “All schools must come back to a least a hybrid model of learning at least a couple days a week starting March 8,” the governor said.

The decision has school officials rushing to make plans within the next two weeks.

“It’s going to be difficult. In-person is different from remote learning. They’ve been putting much more hours and work than normal,” President NEA New Hampshire, Megan Tuttle said.

Sununu said only a few schools are fully remote right now, 60% of schools are already in a hybrid model and 40% have been in-person learning five days a week.

The order requires schools to provide the option of in-person learning at least two days a week.

Alicia Houston is with Nashua Parent Voice. She says two-day in-person learning is simply not enough for her son who’s in 11th grade. “To hear the governor, make his statement about two days in person we feel he’s missed the boat. Really these kids need a five-day in-person learning opportunity and we are not getting that” Houston said.

The Moulton family of Londonderry has three kids and they have no intention of sending their children back to school this soon. “We are concerned about their health and my health. I am a disabled veteran,” Natasha Moulton said.

Governor Sununu said safeguards will be in place when the kids report back to school.

Many teachers feel though they should be vaccinated before they return to the classroom. “The educators in New Hampshire should’ve been in phase one for vaccinations that’s what we’ve been saying all along. It makes them feel safer but it’s one piece of this,” Tuttle said.

The governor said they plan to vaccinate the teachers soon, however, health officials and data show schools can reopen safely without vaccination.