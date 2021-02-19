BOSTON (CBS) — One day after warning about a delay in getting coronavirus vaccines to Massachusetts that could have affected scheduled appointments, the state said Friday it has received a “critical” shipment of doses. As a result, appointments will not need to be canceled, according to state officials.

Just over 135,000 new doses arrived in Massachusetts Friday morning. The COVID Command Center said that thanks to the delivery, “providers will not have to cancel appointments.”

“We were starting to get nervous on Wednesday when they hadn’t arrived,” Health and Human Services Sec. Marylou Sudders told CBSN Boston.

Severe winter weather has disrupted coronavirus vaccine distribution across the country, according to the CDC. Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he was considering deploying the National Guard to deliver vaccines to Massachusetts. The federal government indicated a staffing shortage at vaccine manufacturing facilities was also causing delays.

Sudders said it took “a lot of effort” from Baker and others working with the federal government to rush the shipment north.

“The great news is they were all shipped off late last night and as of this morning, even while it was snowing in Massachusetts, we received just over 135,000 doses that we’d been waiting for,” she said. “Anyone who scheduled appointments will have those appointments and get those really important vaccines.”

Additional vaccine delivery delays are not expected.

“Going forward, Governor Baker urges the federal government to provide larger shipments and more lead time for the state, so more eligible residents can get their shots as quickly and safely as possible,” a spokesperson for the COVID Command Center said in a statement.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.