BOSTON (CBS) — John F. Kennedy’s Harvard sweater was sold for more than $85,266, Boston-based RR Auction announced Friday. The item was put up for auction along with almost 300 presidential artifacts last week.
The sweater is made of crimson wool and has a large block H knitted into the left side. A small label sewn into the collar reads “Kennedy.”
“It’s a magnificent, personal piece representing Kennedy’s beloved university,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.
The sweater was given to Herman Lang, a cameraman who interviewed Jackie Kennedy in May of 1964. He was offered the sweater because of the cold and Mrs. Kennedy told him to keep it.