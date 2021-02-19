CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Cambridge News, Harvard University, John F. Kennedy, RR Auction

BOSTON (CBS) — John F. Kennedy’s Harvard sweater was sold for more than $85,266, Boston-based RR Auction announced Friday. The item was put up for auction along with almost 300 presidential artifacts last week.

The sweater is made of crimson wool and has a large block H knitted into the left side. A small label sewn into the collar reads “Kennedy.”

“It’s a magnificent, personal piece representing Kennedy’s beloved university,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.

JFK’s Harvard sweater up for auction (WBZ-TV)

The sweater was given to Herman Lang, a cameraman who interviewed Jackie Kennedy in May of 1964. He was offered the sweater because of the cold and Mrs. Kennedy told him to keep it.

CBSBoston.com Staff