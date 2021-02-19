BOSTON (CBS) — Comcast is once again delaying charges for Xfinity home internet customers in Massachusetts and other northeast states who go over a data cap.
The surcharges of up to $100 were originally set to begin in April, and then in August. Now they won’t be imposed until 2022.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,679 New COVID Cases; Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,000
“We recognize that our data plan was new for our customers in the Northeast, and while only a very small percentage of customers need additional data, we are providing them with more time to become familiar with the new plan,” Comcast said in a statement.READ MORE: VIDEO: George Clooney Spotted Directing New Movie In Watertown
Comcast insists that even while working from home, very few users would go over the 1.2 terabyte data cap. But customers and political leaders said a pandemic is not the time to impose the change, and several Massachusetts lawmakers urged the company to reconsider.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey called it “great news for Comcast customers.”MORE NEWS: Snow Totals For February 19, 2021
“Enforcing a new fee at a time when remote education and work is necessary to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic was ill-conceived and poorly timed,” she tweeted. “I’m glad that they delayed this policy.”