BOSTON (CBS) — For a second year in a row, there won’t be a Boston Pride Parade and Festival in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Friday. The festivities could be held in the fall if large events are allowed by then.
"While I know this was a difficult decision to make, postponing Boston's 2021 Pride Parade and Festival is the right choice as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.
Large gatherings aren’t allowed to resume until Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. Boston Pride still plans to commemorate its 50th anniversary in June with a series of virtual events and a raising of the pride flag at city hall.
“We had hoped to commemorate Boston Pride’s 50th anniversary in June 2021 after having to cancel last year’s Parade and Festival due to the pandemic,” Boston Pride President Linda DeMarco said in a statement. “We know that the pandemic has severely impacted the LGBTQ+ community and we are working on virtual events to bring together the community in June.”
Due to the ongoing state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic. 2021 Boston Pride events will not be held in-person. You can read the full announcement here:https://t.co/sOCV1p54sz pic.twitter.com/P8u9sAeAiY
Boston Pride said its focus is on keeping the LGBTQ+ community connected during the pandemic and being a more inclusive organization.