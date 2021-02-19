BOSTON (CBS) – Looking to learn something new this weekend? How about archery or woodworking? If you like shopping you can also support local Black-owned businesses. They’re all on our To Do List this week.

ARCHERY LESSONS

On the Mark Archery is hosting an open range at Gore Place in Waltham every Sunday afternoon.

No prior experience is necessary for the outdoor class and all equipment and coaching is provided throughout the one-and-a-half-hour sessions.

onthemarkarchery.com

When: Sunday’s 1:30-3pm

Where: Gore Place, 52 Gore Street, Waltham, MA 02453

Cost: $50

POP-UP MARKET

Check out the Spread Love Collective Pop Up Market, which is being held on Saturdays through March 6th at South Bay on District Avenue in Dorchester.

The market features a rotating collective of local Black-owned businesses and you’ll find a wide range of gifts and goods, from clothing to sweet treats.

blackownedbos.com/s/stories/spread-love-collective-pop-up

When: February 20, 2021(12pm – 6pm), February 27, 2021(12pm – 6pm), and March 6, 2021 (12pm – 6pm)

Where: South Bay, 28 District Avenue, Dorchester, MA

Cost: Prices Vary

WOODWORKING CLASSES

Or, take a private class at the Artisan’s Asylum in Somerville.

There’s something for everyone, like making a wooden tray or plant stand in their wood shop – all with the help of an instructor.

You actually don’t even need to leave your house. There’s virtual classes as well, including a weekly drawing class.

artisansasylum.com

When: class schedule here.

Where: Artisans Asylum, 10 Tyler Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Cost: prices vary