BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (CBS) — About 6,700 snowblowers sold nationwide are being recalled due to an “amputation hazard.” Anyone who bought a Toro Power Max Snowthrower should stop using it immediately, a recall notice shared by the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.
The recalled snowblowers made in Mexico are Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802.
“The auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard,” Toro said in a statement.
Click Here To Read The Recall Notice
So far, there have been five reports of the auger failing to disengage, but no known injuries have occurred.
The snowblowers were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware and other stores nationwide and online for about $1,200.