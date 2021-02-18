BOSTON (CBS) — Slow and steady. . . that is how I would best describe the snow coming Thursday night and Friday.

Up until this point, most of our snow storms have featured heavy banding which was responsible for the vast majority of the highest snow accumulations. Figure out where the banding will set up and that’s your jackpot snow zone.

Another consistent theme this winter has been fast moving storms. Most have been in and out of here in 6-12 hours. You wait until the back edge arrives and go out and clean it up.

This one will be a bit different.

With the track of the storm being so far south and the actual low pressure area being rather stretched out and weak, I do not see any heavy banding this go around. A slower and more gradual accumulation will make things much easier on road crews. Sure, a longer duration storm may mean more hours spent plowing the streets, but the lighter intensity will certainly make the job much more manageable.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Southern New England rather than the more ominous “Winter Storm Warnings”. The criteria for a warning to be issued is a forecast calling for at least 8” of snow in 24 hours or 6” of snow in 12 hours. Some areas may get close to 6” from this storm but it will be over a much longer period of time.

TIMELINE:

There will be an initial push of snow midday on Thursday which could bring steady snow as far north as the Mass Pike with just scattered flurries to the north. That first wave will push east and out to sea by Thursday evening and we will enter a lighter period of scattered snow showers through about midnight.

From midnight through midday Friday, expect generally light to moderate periods of snow. I would estimate about 80%-90% of our total storm accumulation will be on the ground by noon on Friday. Figure about 2-4” (on average) in those 12 hours from midnight to midday on Friday, less than .5” per hour. . . slow and steady.

Off and on snow showers will continue from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, but very little additional accumulation is expected in that timeframe. Figure at most a coating to an inch or two in the last 24 hours of the storm.

HOW MUCH:

3-6” of snow inside of 495 including the entire MA coastline, Boston, Worcester and down through Cape Cod.

Heavier and wetter the closer you are to the coast.

3-6” Outside of 495. . . areas north and west of a line from Worcester to Marlboro to Lowell and Lawrence. . . this includes northern Middlesex county, northern Worcester county and most of southeast New Hampshire. This will be a lighter and fluffier snow with temperatures colder in this region.

Also expecting 1-3” over the Islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Plenty of precipitation down there but expecting a little mixing at times and much wetter consistency.

Coating to 3” north and west of Fitchburg and Manchester, New Hampshire. . . very light snow up that way (in intensity and consistency).

We really don’t have any wind, power outage or coastal concerns. By New England standards, this one should be a piece of cake.

