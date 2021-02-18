Devils Beat Bruins 3-2The Devils beat the Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night — New Jersey's second straight victory since returning from a two-week COVID-19 pause.

NBA Announces All-Star Game, Which Will Benefit Black Colleges And COVID ReliefThe NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have completed details for the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, saying Thursday it will generate more than $2.5 million for historically Black colleges and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Chris Sale Remains Upbeat, Believes He'll Return Stronger Both Mentally And PhysicallyChris Sale is still a long way from returning to the mound for the Red Sox, but the lefty remains upbeat and positive as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Chris Sale Said He Had A Mild Case Of COVID-19 In JanuaryChris Sale has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery for nearly a year. But he had a few hiccups recently, including a mild case of COVID-19.

Danny Ainge Doesn't Believe Celtics Players Are Tuning Out Brad Stevens: 'That Is Ridiculous'Danny Ainge said the Celtics have issues with depth, consistency and maturity -- but Brad Stevens is not part of the problem.