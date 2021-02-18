BOSTON (CBS) – A nearly 300 million mile journey comes to an end today as NASA’s “Perseverance” rover attempts to land on Mars with technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on board.

The riskiest part of the mission, the landing, is scheduled to take place Thursday starting at 3:48 p.m.

NASA engineers are calling it “seven minutes of terror.” The rover will plummet to Mars, enduring temperatures over 2,000 degrees.

And scientists say they’ll be glued to their seats watching and hoping for the best.

“All the way from the software to the hardware working, there’s so many things happening in these seven minutes,” Gregory Villar from the NASA jet propulsion laboratory said. “That’s why it’s so nerve-racking and so we’re all gonna be glued to our seats just hoping for the best.”

If the landing is successful, the car-sized robotic space craft will explore a crater on Mars that once may have hosted a river delta flooded with water.

The rover will search for signs of long dead microscopic organisms by drilling into the ground and collecting rock and dust samples.

NASA hopes to return to earth those samples to Earth to study.

“The Mars sample return project, of course, is probably the most challenging thing we’ve ever attempted within NASA,” Jennifer Trosper, Perseverance deputy project manager, said. “We are hoping to learn if life ever existed in the ancient past on Mars.”

On board the rover is an experiment from researchers at MIT called “Moxie,” which will suck in the carbon dioxide air and convert it into oxygen.

If it works, MIT scientists say Moxie will demonstrate a viable path to producing oxygen and future human exploration of Mars.