BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,803 new confirmed COVID cases and 61 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 534,827 while the total number of deaths is 15,373.
There were 100,002 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.13%.
There are 1,029 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of 59 since Wednesday. There are 271 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 38,666 active cases in Massachusetts.